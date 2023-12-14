(Image) Blatant USG offside before Amoura goal is so obvious you have to laugh

There are times in football where you simply have to shrug or laugh at the decision-making of officials.

In a throwaway Europa League game, we can certainly afford to let one slide, though it’ll still amaze many to see such a blatant offside at Liverpool’s expense go unpunished.

Gustaf Nilsson freed USG teammate Mohamed Amoura for a 1v1 against Caoimhin Kelleher, though appeared to be ahead of the last defender, Ibrahima Konate, before firing in the opener in Belgium.

The result doesn’t matter either way, though we certainly hope we’re not forced to witness such an error in a game of real importance.

You can catch the image and footage below, courtesy of TNT Sports: