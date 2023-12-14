‘I suffered a lot’: Moises Caicedo issues Chelsea admission after Liverpool transfer question

Moises Caicedo admitted he couldn’t have possibly turned down Chelsea’s advances to favour Liverpool’s in the summer.

The former Brighton midfielder expressed his gratitude to staff members at Stamford Bridge for getting him through a difficult period on the South Coast amid transfer talks – a period that saw the 22-year-old suffer ‘a lot’.

“I was talking with Chelsea further then. It was impossible to say no to Chelsea because they were supporting me,” the Ecuadorian informed Sky Sports.

“This summer, I suffered a lot because it was complicated to leave Brighton. They were with me.

“Liverpool came to me but it was [too] late. I wanted to play for Chelsea. The people who work here were with me in every moment whilst I was suffering. It would have been tough to say no to Chelsea.”

The ex-Reds transfer target has yet to show his best performances in the Blue shirt following a record-breaking transfer to London.

Have Liverpool missed out?

It’s hard to say how much, if at all, we’ll end up regretting our late arrival in the transfer poker.

The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister’s quick adaptation to life in Merseyside has certainly staved off any regrets among the fanbase.

Jurgen Klopp has likewise since made clear that he’s more than happy with the incomings we did manage to pull off during a hectic summer window.

Being realistic, we have to expect that a player as blessed with natural talent as Caicedo is will come good eventually for our league rivals.

Though there’s no reason why we need to get bogged down in regret over a missed opportunity when we can be lauding our own success in the market!

