‘Trying not to think about that’ – Ex-Man Utd man admits he’s frightened ahead of Liverpool clash at Anfield

Former Manchester United goalie Peter Schmeichel has admitted he’s worried ahead of his former side’s clash with Liverpool this weekend.

The Red Devils, who were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday night having finished bottom of their respective group, visit Anfield on Sunday looking to avoid a repeat of last season’s 7-0 humiliation on the same ground.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw appeared to pick up injuries during their 1-0 defeat of Bayern Munich earlier this week while Bruno Fernandes is ruled out of the trip to Merseyside through suspension.

Schmeichel offered an honest assessment of United’s chances of picking up a victory on Sunday – admitting he ‘just can’t see it’.

“Everything seems out of sync, I have to be honest,” Schmeichel told CBS Sports after United’s defeat to Bayern (via HITC). “Of course, you have Harry Maguire coming off with an injury. Luke Shaw came off with an injury.

“I think we got Liverpool on Sunday. I’m trying not to think about that. It’s going to be without our captain, without possibly our best player of the last month or so, Harry Maguire. It’s going to be without Luke Shaw if he is injured.

READ MORE: Pundit says LFC-linked midfielder would ‘jump at the chance’ to join Jurgen Klopp’s side

“The prospects are not very good. Based on this performance, how can this team go to Anfield and win? I just can’t see it.”

Although we’re strong favourites heading into the game we need to ensure we don’t think the game is won before it’s even started.

Jurgen Klopp and the newly formed leadership group including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah will all be aware that Untied still have players can that can cause us problems if we’re not right at it from the start.

A repeat of the 7-0 thrashing would be brilliant of course, but as long as we get the three points to remain top of the Premier League table it doesn’t matter how we get them.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have nothing to lose heading into the clash so the pressure is on Liverpool to perform – let’s hope we can do exactly that ahead of other important games before Christmas against West Ham and Arsenal.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman