Two players handed first start of the season as Klopp rings changes for Union SG

Liverpool fans had been eagerly anticipating what type of team Jurgen Klopp would field against Union SG and now the answers are in.

It has been revealed that our team is as follows (via @LFC on X):

Caoimhin Kelleher

Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Ibou Konate, Luke Chambers

Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones

Ben Doak, Cody Gakpo, Kaide Gordon

It’s certainly a stronger line-up than some may have expected but seeing the likes of Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon handed their first start of the season, shows how important rotation has also been for the manager.

It’s a great day for the latter of the duo too, as he makes his long awaited return to first-team action since the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal in January 2022.

The likes of Luke Chambers and Ben Doak will also be delighted to be handed more minutes and will be hoping to show why they deserve to be part of the senior squad more often.

Then we have Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah who are becoming established members of the team but will still be keen to show off their prowess.

Through Ibou Konate, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo – there’s enough experience on the pitch to hopefully ensure a successful end to our European group stage campaign.

Fingers crossed it’s a night to remember in the Europa League, for all the right reasons!

