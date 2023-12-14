(Video) Gakpo impresses with outrageous Maradona turn against Union SG

It may not have been the greatest night in Liverpool’s illustrious European history but there were still some positives during our game with Union SG, including one from Cody Gakpo.

Ryan Gravenberch fired the ball towards his countryman who had one defender on his back and one closing in quickly.

Showing the compuse we’re used to seeing from him though, the forward managed to pull off a Maradona turn and slip past his two opponents.

It’s these little pieces of skill that show the true quality of the players on the pitch, of which our No.18 was certainly one of the best.

You can watch the clip of Gakpo courtesy of TNT Sports:

