(Video) Jarell Quansah wins huge tackle with emphatic sliding effort

Jarell Quansah has emerged as our fourth best centre-back, given the injury to Joel Matip, and he showed off his defensive prowess against Union SG.

Although it was also a day when he would score his first goal for the club, the Warrington-born defender also showed that he knows what to do at the other end of the pitch.

Near the end of the match, the 20-year-old came careering across the grass and pulled off a huge sliding tackle on his Belgian counterpart.

The ball was cleared out for a corner, as it was deemed the ball was won both firmly and fairly.

You can watch the clip of Quansah courtesy of TNT Sports:

