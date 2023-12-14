(Video) Jarell Quansah’s absolute bullet strike briefly had Liverpool level against Union SG

Liverpool currently find themselves 2-1 down to Union SG in Brussels but a stunning strike from Jarell Quansah briefly had the Reds level following Mohamed Amoura’s opener.

The England youth international, who is making his 11th appearance of the season (across all competitions), has been named in a very youthful starting XI by Jurgen Klopp with the Reds already through to the knockout stages of the Europa League as group winners no matter what happens this evening.

The 20-year-old’s goal was his first for the club and what an impressive way to get yourself off the mark!

Our No. 78 was on the other end of Curtis Jones’ corner and controlled the ball superbly inside the Union box.

The central defender then smashed the ball into the back of the net leaving the ‘keeper with absolutely no chance.

Cameron Puertas has since fired the hosts ahead once again meaning there is work for Klopp’s young side to do in the second half!

Check Quansah’s goal below via @footballontnt on X: