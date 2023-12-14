Steve McManaman explains why ‘exceptional’ Liverpool player is ‘unfortunate’

Steve McManaman has explained why one Liverpool player is ‘unfortunate’ despite being ‘exceptional’ ever since joining the Reds.

Caoimhin Kelleher was handed another start by Jurgen Klopp this evening as Liverpool fell to a 2-1 defeat to Union SG in the Europa League.

The result didn’t matter too much to the Anfield outfit with top spot and qualification through to the knockout stages already confirmed, however.

Kelleher was making his ninth appearance of the campaign in Brussels and after making a superb save to keep the game goalless in the first half ex-Red McManaman explained why he’s got some sympathy for the Irishman.

“Great save from Kelleher. He has to be strong,” McManaman told TNT Sports (via The Boot Room). “I mean, he’s almost a number one, isn’t he, Kelleher. He’s just so unfortunate he’s got Alisson Becker in front of him. But he’s been exceptional since he’s been at Liverpool.”

McManaman is right to claim that Kelleher is unfortunate because the Cork-born talent is not playing anywhere near as much football as what he’d like and what he deserves.

The Ireland international, however, is lucky to train alongside Alisson Becker each day and is clearly learning a lot from our number one because he impresses whenever called upon.

Klopp admitted recently that he prevented our No. 62 from leaving the club in the summer but the longer the shot stopper remains second choice to Alisson and the older he gets, the more likely it becomes that he’ll push for a move away from L4.

The 25-year-old is likely to earn more minutes in the knockout stages of the Europa League and in the domestic cup competitions so let’s hope he can continue to impress as we aim to pick up some silverware this term.

