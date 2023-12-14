‘Let me say’: Paul Merson drops surprise claim in Liverpool vs Man Utd score prediction

Paul Merson admitted he would be ‘shocked’ if Liverpool failed to secure a win against Erik ten Hag’s fragile Manchester United outfit.

The Red Devils crashed out of European football altogether after succumbing to defeat against Bayern Munich – consigning themselves to a bottom-place finish in their group.

It sets the tone, perhaps, for what may be a somewhat difficult afternoon of football against the Reds.

“People keep saying this is a big game, but is that really the case?” the Sky Sports pundit wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

“I think this is my easiest call of the weekend – I expect Liverpool to win quite comfortably. Bruno Fernandes is suspended and the likes of Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire were substituted due to injuries against Bayern Munich, so it doesn’t look good for them.

“Let me say it like this – I’d be more shocked if Manchester United got a draw at Anfield than if Crystal Palace got a result against Manchester City.

“That’s how confident I am that Liverpool are winning this, as Erik ten Hag’s side are absolutely all over the place.

“They got a free swing against Bayern Munich but went out with a whip. Before that, they were absolutely slaughtered at home by Bournemouth and even if you look at the games they won, they just faltered over the line.”

With the Old Trafford-based club having suffered major defeats in their recent visits to L4, Ten Hag and Co. will no doubt be keen to keep the scoreline respectful.

As simple as a routine rout?

Nothing is ever quite so simple in the Premier League, even against a team as downtrodden and lacking in confidence and flair as Manchester United.

Logic dictates that we should run our visitors ragged at an Anfield renewed by the presence of several thousand more fans in the Anfield Road End.

What better way to welcome more passionate Scouse voices than by dealing another serious blow to our historical rivals ahead of Christmas?

We can’t think of many others!

