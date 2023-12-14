(Video) Nunez and Elliott painfully unlucky to not get Liverpool level in final UEL group game

Liverpool fell to a 2-1 loss in Belgium but we did so with a much-changed side, yet it was Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott who linked up for one of the best chances of the second-half.

Not long after our No.9 came onto the pitch, he came painfully close to getting his head on the end of a cross from his Chertsey-born teammate.

READ MORE: (Video) Gakpo impresses with outrageous Maradona turn against Union SG

Had the cross had a little less on it from the 20-year-old then we may have seen a late equaliser scored from the Uruguayan.

Instead, we were left taking a loss home in our baggage but also passage into the knockout rounds after a top placed finish was already secured.

You can watch the clip of Nunez and Elliott courtesy of TNT Sports:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman