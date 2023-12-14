Pundit says LFC-linked midfielder would ‘jump at the chance’ to join Jurgen Klopp’s side

Liverpool have been told that a Premier League midfielder would ‘jump at the chance’ to move to Anfield.

Kalvin Phillips is a player who has been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side recently as he struggles for regular minutes at Manchester City.

City boss Pep Guardiola claimed earlier this month that he feels sorry for the 28-year-old amid a lack of minutes this term but admitted he ‘struggles’ to see the England international in his starting XI (Sky Sports).

Talksport pundit and former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes Phillips would be excited by the prospect of moving to Merseyside and reckons the former Leeds United man would get into Klopp’s side.

“What top clubs does he go in and start? He doesn’t come to Arsenal and start,” Bent told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop). “Could he go to Liverpool and start? I know it’s Szoboszlai and Mac Allister…” replied host Andy Goldstein.

“Endo… He could do,” mused Bent. “See, that would be the best. If he got that option [to join Liverpool], he’d jump at the chance.”

Despite the signings of four new midfielders in the summer Liverpool are still believed to be looking for reinforcements in the deep-lying midfield role.

Wataru Endo was signed from Stuttgart and is a specialist defensive midfielder but at 30 years of age the Japan international is not a long-term option.

Alexis Mac Allister has spent the majority of the campaign playing in the number six role which somewhat restricts the Argentine who was so affective in a slightly more advanced role during his time at Brighton.

Phillips proved he’s a quality player during his time at Elland Road but following Guardiola’s comments it does appear that his time at City is coming to an end.

His current deal at the Etihad doesn’t expire until the summer of 2028, however, which could cause issues if the Sky Blues are demanding a sizeable fee for their No. 4.

It remains to be seen whether a move in January could be on the cards for Liverpool, but he’s a player Klopp and Co. will no doubt be keeping half an eye on.

