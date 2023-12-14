(Video) ‘At the end of the day’ – Jarell Quansah’s elite mentality shines through following first Liverpool goal

After netting his first goal for Liverpool in the 2-1 defeat to Union SG in the Europa League, Jarell Quansah spoke extremely well in his post match interview.

The 20-year-old made it clear that he was devastated for his Reds teammate Joel Matip who ruptured his ACL during our 4-3 victory over Fulham earlier this month,

Our No. 78 is now aware, however, that there will be more chances for him to impress as he aims to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI on a regular basis.

READ MORE: ‘Spank them’ – Chris Sutton provides hilarious prediction ahead of Liverpool v Man Utd

Our defeat to Union in Brussels was just our third defeat of the season, after losses to Spurs and Toulouse, and Quansah has already made 12 appearances for the Anfield outfit this term (across all competitions).

He’s a towering presence in our backline and someone who isn’t afraid to get stuck in – in an old fashioned way at times with some tough tackling.

The England youth international took his goal extremely well and seems to impress whenever called upon by our German tactician.

It’s clear that he’s learning a lot from Virgil van Dijk and Co. and let’s hope that he continues to develop and reaches his full potential.

Check Quansah speaking below via @ChiesaLFC on X:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman