(Video) Jarell Quansah sprays effortless long-distance injury time pass

It was a special day for Jarell Quansah as he scored his first goal for Liverpool and also had a solid all-round performance.

When he wasn’t scoring, or showing off his impressive tackling prowess, the Warrington-born defender was passing balls around for fun.

His ability to pick a pass was on show even in the dying embers of the game, as the 20-year-old sprayed the ball from the half-way line to Cody Gakpo on the right wing.

It’s becoming increasingly hard to argue that the academy graduate doesn’t deserve more and more minutes in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

You can watch the clip of Quansah courtesy of TNT Sports:

