Fabrizio Romano drops curious afternoon transfer news that may confuse Liverpool fans

Liverpool have had enough of one of their promising starlets being underplayed it seems and ‘insist’ on his return from a loan spell in Germany.

Fabrizio Romano shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) amid ongoing discussions between the Merseysiders and RB Leipzig.

🚨 RB Leipzig spoke to Liverpool again as they have expressed desire to keep Fabio Carvalho and have said he’s regarded highly. 🔴↩️ Liverpool insist on his return from loan — as he’s a big part of future plans and gametime is most important, key factor for Fabio this season. pic.twitter.com/3nhoRN04BA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2023

The 21-year-old has only featured on 13 separate occasions for Die Rotten Bullen this term, racking up a paltry 347 minutes.

Why are Leipzig putting up such a fight?

Marco Rose’s men may very well be as keen to keep Carvalho in the squad as Liverpool are to retrieve him because they are experiencing their own injury struggles with Dani Olmo out for the foreseeable future.

Still, how on earth the club can claim they rate our starlet so highly when he has played so few minutes is baffling.

He’s unlikely to play many more at Anfield, but at the very least we’ll be keen to ship him back out on loan where he’ll genuinely get the game time required to develop as a player.

It’s doubtful the midfielder’s best interests will be served by remaining in Saxony.

