Liverpool may have already made decision on Carvalho’s future as Romano reports transfer unhappiness

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool may look to ‘find a new loan move’ for Fabio Carvalho once he returns to Merseyside.

The Merseysiders are understood to be far from happy with the lack of game time the 21-year-old has enjoyed with Die Rotten Bullen.

“Unsurprisingly, Liverpool are not happy that Carvalho has barely played for Leipzig – they couldn’t find much room for him at Anfield last season so a loan move like this could have been highly beneficial for this talented young player, but it hasn’t worked out so far,” the Italian journalist exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“As it happens, Leipzig have many players in that position, so that’s why it has proven difficult for Carvalho to start a lot of games. Still, Leipzig will fight to keep Fabio at the club, but Liverpool want him back because they are not happy.

“The next few games could be important to determine a final decision on the player, but in any case I’m not sure he’d stay with the Liverpool squad if he came back; it could be that they find a new loan move for him, but nothing has been decided yet.”

Still, it’s not 100% certain that the former Fulham player will make the return to the AXA training centre with his current outfit keen to keep him in the German top-flight.

Another move would be wise

With minutes sure to be likewise limited in the Liverpool starting-XI, we’d have to imagine that another loan spell elsewhere would be far more beneficial to Carvalho’s development.

Perhaps a switch to a Championship club, which seems to have immeasurably benefitted the likes of Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton, could prove viable?

Either way, we’d much prefer to see the club do whatever it can to reap the rewards long-term from a transfer many initially had high hopes for.

