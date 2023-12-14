Jurgen Klopp opens loan recall talks; not the Liverpool player fans may have expected – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool ‘have opened talks’ over the possibility of cutting Fabio Carvalho’s loan spell with RB Leipzig short in January.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday that the Reds are unhappy with the attacking midfielder’s game time in Germany.

Though, it’s perhaps not quite the recall decision fans may have been expecting following Joel Matip’s long-term injury, amid reports of a possible recall for Rhys Williams.

What might happen at Liverpool?

Able to play on the left of the front three, Carvalho might offer us some respite whilst we await Diogo Jota’s return from injury.

Though it’s difficult to imagine the 21-year-old remaining at Anfield for the rest of the season with competition for places in both the midfield and the left flank at a high.

Fabio Carvalho has only played 347 minutes of football this term so far – (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

It’s certainly difficult to imagine the former Fulham star breaking ahead of fellow young players In Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in the Liverpool squad.

With that in mind, we’d be far from surprised to see the club organise another loan spell for the second half of the campaign.

