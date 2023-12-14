Jurgen Klopp opens loan recall talks; not the Liverpool player fans may have expected – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool ‘have opened talks’ over the possibility of cutting Fabio Carvalho’s loan spell with RB Leipzig short in January.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday that the Reds are unhappy with the attacking midfielder’s game time in Germany.

🚨 EXCL: Liverpool have opened talks with RB Leipzig to bring Fabio Carvalho back in January due to insufficient game time. Carvalho could start in UCL tonight but he only played 257 total minutes so far — #LFC not happy with this loan. Decision on next steps to be made soon. pic.twitter.com/DKTOvq546U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2023

Though, it’s perhaps not quite the recall decision fans may have been expecting following Joel Matip’s long-term injury, amid reports of a possible recall for Rhys Williams.

READ MORE: Manchester United face absentee crisis ahead of Liverpool visit after Maguire & Shaw injuries

READ MORE: Manchester United just hit with ‘massive’ injury blow days before Liverpool visit

What might happen at Liverpool?

Able to play on the left of the front three, Carvalho might offer us some respite whilst we await Diogo Jota’s return from injury.

Though it’s difficult to imagine the 21-year-old remaining at Anfield for the rest of the season with competition for places in both the midfield and the left flank at a high.

It’s certainly difficult to imagine the former Fulham star breaking ahead of fellow young players In Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in the Liverpool squad.

With that in mind, we’d be far from surprised to see the club organise another loan spell for the second half of the campaign.

#Ep97 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️