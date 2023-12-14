‘Spank them’ – Chris Sutton provides hilarious prediction ahead of Liverpool v Man Utd

Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday aiming to run riot against the Red Devils like they did in the same fixture last term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side cruised to a 7-0 rout of Erik Ten Hag’s that day and three points this weekend would see the Merseysiders remain at the summit of the Premier League.

United are struggling at the moment and will be looking for a reaction after crashing out of the Champions League on Tuesday night but Chris Sutton cannot see how the Old Trafford outfit can come away with anything from the game.

“With the attacking players that Liverpool have got, I am absolutely certain that they will win. I honestly don’t think United have a chance,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“The injuries that defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw suffered against Bayern are a blow for Erik ten Hag’s side and, at the other end, they barely carry a threat.

“United can only win by playing counter-attack but for that to work their forwards will need to offer far more than we’ve seen from them recently.

“Maybe Antony will chop inside and bend one into the top corner this time, but I doubt it – he hasn’t scored yet this season.

“It is possible we will see some more brilliance from Alejandro Garnacho, and his pace could cause Liverpool problems down their right side.

“But I don’t really know whether Rasmus Hojlund is any good or not, because the service he gets is non-existent.

“In United’s midfield I’ve watched Sofyan Amrabat closely in the past couple of games – I was at Old Trafford to see them play Bournemouth and Bayern – and he is not a player who gets the ball on the half-turn and starts off passing moves.

“Scott McTominay can nick a goal but it is not like you ever see him really getting into pockets of space and opening up teams.

“Going forward, the combinations are just not there in the United team. They have only scored 18 goals in 16 league games this season, and they just don’t carry a big enough threat.

“United still haven’t beaten anyone in the top half of the table, either. How can they win this game? There is just no way, unless some huge refereeing decisions go their way.

“Liverpool are not just in the top half, they are a top team and they are in top spot – and they are going to spank them.

“Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United.”

Sutton has made his thoughts very clear ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Liverpool are understandably favourites heading into the game but that means absolutely nothing if Klopp’s side are not right at it from the start.

Both sides have some injury problems ahead of the game and United’s captain Bruno Fernandes will miss the game through suspension.

Some Reds fans will be disappointed to hear the Portugal international is banned, however, because it was quite funny watching him moan and throw a tantrum as his side got humiliated last term.

We wouldn’t mind a 7-0 rout again but as long as we get all three points we don’t mind what the scoreline is at the full time whistle.

