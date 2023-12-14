‘It’s not the goals and assists’ – Trent explains why he’ll tell his grandkids about ‘inspirational’ LFC ace

Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped huge praise on one of his Liverpool teammates who he’s labelled as ‘the most professional player’ he’s ever played alongside.

Mo Salah has become recognised as one of the best players in the world since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017 and the Egyptian King is constantly praised by current and former teammates for the dedication he shows to his career both on and off the pitch.

Our No. 66 is confident that Salah will be recognised as a ‘legend’ by Kopites and the Scouser has admitted he’ll tell his kids and grandkids about the forward in later life.

Alexander-Arnold told Bein Sports (via Rousing The Kop): “If I’m lucky enough to have kids and grandkids, it’s not the goals and assists I’ll talk about, it’ll be about the way he applied himself and the inspiration he was to the players around him and the role model and leader he was.

“He’s the most professional player I’ve ever been privileged enough to share a pitch with, the hardest working and most dedicated to his craft. This hasn’t just happened overnight, he worked hard and he’s reaped the awards for it.

“He’s someone who will go down in the history of Liverpool, the Premier League and all of football for what he’s achieved, he will have that legend status.”

Salah has been lighting it up ever since moving back to the Premier League and has already has 14 goals and eight assists this term (across all competitions).

He may now be the wrong side of 30 but due to the way the Egypt international looks after himself there’s no doubt that he can continue to perform at the highest level for many years to come.

The 31-year-old has not travelled to Belgium for tonight’s Europa League clash with Union SG but he’ll have his sights firmly set on Sunday’s clash with Manchester United as Liverpool aim to retain their spot at the top of the Premier League.

Our No. 11 was the subject of huge interest from the Saudi Pro League in the summer and it remains to be seen whether those clubs from the Middle East will resume their interest in the ex-Fiorentina man come January or at the end of the season.

