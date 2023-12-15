‘Absolute beast’ centre-back could be back on the transfer table for Liverpool after £60m revelation

Reliable Bundesliga reporter Christian Falk has suggested that Liverpool could be lured back to the negotiating table for Piero Hincapie.

This follows the emergence of a £60.1m release clause for the Bayer Leverkusen defender, previously labelled an ‘absolute beast’ (as previously described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, via footballfancast).

“Piero Hincapie could be an interesting option for potential suitors again,” the German reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“I’ve heard that he has a release clause of €70m.

“That’s why he could re-emerge on the table for Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle. We heard Milan and Roma are also interested in the Leverkusen player.”

The Reds are understood to be particularly keen on adding a left-sided centre-back to their ranks to add some depth beyond Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk’s terrific form presents a new challenge

Our colossal No.4 shows absolutely no signs of halting his brilliance on the pitch (unless Jordan Pickford has anything to say about it).

This means we have no choice but to land a young centre-half keen on learning the tools of the trade and earning minutes on a sporadic basis.

Would Hincapie be prepared to accept such a deal at Anfield?

It remains to be seen. However, a player of his potential would make a more than fine addition to the squad if he can be persuaded to make the switch to L4.

