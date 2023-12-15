Fans will never guess which Liverpool player Antoine Griezmann has just signed in his Football Manager save

Who would have thought Calvin Ramsay and Antoine Griezmann’s names would be uttered in the same sentence?

Not for another year at least! Perhaps when Liverpool make a return to the Champions League as expected. Not to mention being highly dependent on what the Scot makes of his remaining loan spell with Preston North End.

Yet, the fullback appears to have found a surprise admirer in the form of the France international who signed him on his most recent Football Manager 2024 save.

“I’m in the first division in sixth place. The board are very happy, they want to renew my contract,” the Atletico Madrid star spoke to ESPN.

When questioned on who he had signed, the player responded: “A young right-back who was at Liverpool. He’s Scottish. But I can’t remember the name.”

Here’s hoping that Ramsay can make a big impact at Griezmann’s Blackburn Rovers and take them to English top-flight glory!

What’s happening with Calvin Ramsay?

The former Aberdeen right-back has endured some truly awful luck when it comes to his absences of late.

Following his return to full availability after a long period spent in the treatment room around surgery for a knee injury, the defender was briefly sidelined with COVID-19.

We’re hoping to see him back in action very soon, however, and showing off the traits that first attracted Liverpool in 2022.

