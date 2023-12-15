‘I heard’: Liverpool given boost over transfer target who’s incredibly quick and versatile

Liverpool are understood to be ‘monitoring’ Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier ahead of the January window.

Christian Falk, head of football at the BILD Group, confirmed the Reds’ ongoing interest in the speedy German who comes with an extremely affordable release clause.

That said, it has been noted that the 21-year-old is not currently a top priority in the market.

“I heard that Liverpool are still monitoring Maximilian Beier. He’s got a release clause of €32.5m,” the reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“I heard Liverpool are watching him but they’re not sure whether he would help them immediately.

“So, I think Brighton’s interest is comparatively more concrete, and there’s interest from Brentford and Nottingham Forest on top of that.”

The Merseysiders are instead understood to be more intrigued with the possibility of adding a centre-back to their squad at the next available opportunity.

What could Beier offer Liverpool?

We’d be getting more than just a central goalscorer it seems judging by Falk’s latest comments on the matter.

“He can play on the flanks as well as centrally, he’s done it already,” the journalist went on to add.

“It’s a little bit like Thomas Muller in the sense that he’s not exactly a winger or central striker; he can also play behind the No.9, so he’s quite a versatile footballer.

“He’s very, very fast as well, so that would suit Liverpool, but he’s not the first choice.”

Might Beier be a suitable candidate in the summer should we look to land an understudy for Mo Salah?

A mouldable goal and creative threat who can play across the forward line would surely seem a tantalising prospect for a coach like Jurgen Klopp.

The priority must be bolstering the backline at the next available opportunity of course, but it’s an option to keep in mind this summer.

