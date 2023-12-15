BBC pundit says Liverpool may have wrongly binned ‘final piece of the puzzle’ last summer

David Brindle has questioned whether Liverpool might have been too hasty in allowing Fabinho’s exit the prior summer.

The Brazilian international, then 29, was allowed to leave the club for a rather decent £40m to Al-Ittihad.

“A lot of people point to the defensive midfield position. The summer acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo have had ups and downs at the pivot of that midfield three, but neither are long-term solutions,” the BBC journalist wrote for BBC Sport.

“Mac Allister is far better in a more advanced position and Endo’s age means he is not the future, even if he was excelling.

“Which begs the question – did Liverpool let the missing piece of the puzzle leave last summer?

“Granted, basically everyone had a bad season last season, but would Fabinho being in that midfield have brought Jurgen Klopp’s side the stability and solidity they’re currently without?”

Brindle went on to add: “It could be the area where Liverpool choose to strengthen in January or wait until the summer, but even without the natural fit in that area the side are grinding out results.

“To know you let go a player who could have been the final piece of the puzzle, could be a big regret for Klopp and his team.”

The Merseysiders signed Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister, both of whom have filled the void, with the gamble paying off thus far.

A key area in desperate need of addressing?

It’s amazing the faults some can find with a Liverpool side that is top of the table, notwithstanding Manchester City’s recent struggles for form.

Though we’d more than agree that this side has yet to reach its fullest potential – as is expected in the wake of a total midfield rehaul – we have to give credit where credit is due.

Our No.10’s lack of pace has meant that we have been caught out at times from turnovers in our own half.

But what Mac Allister lacks in recovery pace he arguably makes up for with ability on the ball and the half-turn, progressing play swiftly with his superb passing.

If we can find another No.6 with that skillset in their repertoire along with pace to burn and greater defensive instincts then by all means go for it.

Until that point, however, we’re satisfied with the current option available.

