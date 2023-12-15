‘I feel sorry’ – Paul Merson says Liverpool have an ‘extraordinary’ player similar to Wayne Rooney

It’s not often you’ll hear of Liverpool players being compared to a Manchester United legend in Wayne Rooney.

Yet, that’s exactly what Paul Merson did, drawing attention to the lack of credit the Egyptian King has earned for breaking a multitude of records at Anfield.

“In a way, I feel sorry for Salah. I really don’t think he gets the credit he deserves for what he’s done and is doing at Liverpool,” the Sky Sports pundit wrote in his column for the broadcaster.

“He’s similar to Wayne Rooney for me in that regard. He was another who didn’t get the credit he deserved.

“Salah puts up figures that blow everyone away. 200 goals from Liverpool already, playing on the right wing. It’s extraordinary.”

The former Roma hitman has been in terrific form again this term, amassing 22 goal contributions in as many games.

To put that into context, the 31-year-old is registering a goal or assist every 75.22 minutes in 2023/24.

Why doesn’t Salah get the credit he deserves?

It’s a question worth posing. Don’t get us wrong, our phenomenal forward is certainly appreciated as one of the world’s best amongst the Liverpool fanbase and Jurgen Klopp.

He’s also often mentioned and credited by pundits like Merson and Gary Lineker. However, it often feels that he’s perhaps overlooked on the world stage when it comes to acknowledging the globe’s top talents.

Nothing better encapsulates this though than Salah’s latest Ballon d’Or ranking – finishing 11th behind:

Lionel Messi Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe Kevin De Bruyne Rodri Vinicius Jr Julian Alvarez Victor Osimhen Bernardo Silva Luka Modric

Was his importance truly lesser than the likes of Rodri, Alvarez and Mbappe?

For what it’s worth, we’re not saying our No.11 should have walked away with the award held smartly in the crook of his arm.

That said, it’s maddening to realise that Salah’s highest finish in the Ballon d’Or rankings has been a decidedly meagre fifth (twice).

Is that not disrespectful of one of the greatest Premier League talents in history? Does that fairly reflect his contributions on the world stage?

Madness. Absolute madness we tell you.

