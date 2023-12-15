Like Bellingham: Danny Murphy suggests he’d sign ‘favourite’ Aston Villa player for Liverpool

Danny Murphy appeared to suggest he’d happily have Jacob Ramsey in Liverpool’s squad.

The TalkSPORT pundit admitted the Aston Villa man was his ‘favourite player’ from Unai Emery’s side, whilst also namedropping Ezri Konsa and Douglas Luiz.

“Ramsey’s my favourite player,” the former Red spoke on Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE YouTube channel.

“From a defensive point of view, the one who’s improved for me is [Ezri] Konsa.

“How cool is he?”

Murphy went on to add: “He’s a super athlete, he’s good on the ball, calm, one on one he’s not bothered he’s cool.

“He’s been… when they signed Konsa, he initially did his cruciate, he partnered Mings and I thought Konsa would be more of a squad player, but now Konsa is one of the first on the sheet.”

The 22-year-old midfielder is an interesting mention as far as the Reds are concerned in light of his prior links to Anfield (GiveMeSport via TEAMtalk).

‘Lightly’ similar to Jude Bellingham?

That’s the verdict of Ryan Taylor, speaking to GiveMeSport prior to the summer window opening: “Personally, I think he would be a great fit for someone like Liverpool because of his energy in midfield.

“I would say, lightly, he is a player of a similar ilk to Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is a powerhouse and when you watch him play, he plays with authority and grabs games by the scruff of the neck.

“I don’t think Ramsey will grab games by the scruff of the neck, but I think he has that sort of energy from midfield, arrives in the box and scores goals.”

Goal contributions have been somewhat limited for the Villa star this term, though that’s mainly down to injuries, with him having missed 10 league games already.

Whether we’d be looking at adding Ramsey to our ranks at some later date remains to be seen given the energy and fresh legs we recruited this summer in the form of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

If he was on the shortlist before, of course, it’s always possible we’ll keep him in mind should an opportunity arise.

