Man United’s woes pile up as doubt emerges over £300k-p/w stalwart ahead of Liverpool clash

Just when Manchester United thought their fortunes couldn’t get much worse prior to their clash against Liverpool on Sunday, one of their standout players has now emerged as a doubt for the Anfield fixture.

Fresh off the back of a 3-0 Old Trafford thrashing by Bournemouth and a European elimination in midweek, Erik ten Hag already had a dozen players either injured, suspended or doubtful to feature on Sunday.

That list is now up to 13 after GOAL reported that Marcus Rashford has been suffering with the vomiting and diarrhoea bug norovirus. The 26-year-old could duly be ruled out, and he continues to be monitored by his club’s medical staff, although he has returned to training in preparation for the match.

READ MORE: BBC pundit ‘absolutely certain’ Liverpool will do one thing to Man United on Sunday

READ MORE: Souness pinpoints one stat which ‘tells you everything’ about Liverpool compared to Man United

Even if the £300,000-per-week England international (Capology) hasn’t recently hit the heights of his form at the start of 2023, netting just two Premier League goals in the campaign thus far, United could ill afford to be without him against Liverpool.

He’s still their only forward to score more than once in the top flight this term, with Scott McTominay forced to atone for the meagre output of the likes of Antony, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho (WhoScored).

The 26-year-old also has a decent record when facing the Reds, netting six times against us in the past and scoring in each of his team’s last three wins over Jurgen Klopp’s side (Transfermarkt).

While his potential absence from the match tomorrow would be a blow for United and a help for Liverpool, we wish him well in his recovery from norovirus.

📖 John Smith: Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman