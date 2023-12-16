Souness pinpoints one stat which ‘tells you everything’ about Liverpool compared to Man United

Graeme Souness has pinpointed one statistic which ‘tells you everything about the difference’ between Liverpool and Manchester United ahead of their showdown at Anfield on Sunday.

The home side go into the weekend top of the Premier League, with their 36-goal tally surpassed only by champions Manchester City on 38. By contrast, Erik ten Hag’s side are sixth in the table and have scored just 18 top-flight goals nearly halfway through the season.

The Red Devils are also reeling from a 0-3 Old Trafford defeat by Bournemouth and a midweek exit from Europe, while memories of their 7-0 thrashing in this fixture last term may well be festering in the minds of their players.

In his latest column for the Daily Mail, Souness wrote: “That would be the concern, if I was a Man United supporter, because they’re going to Liverpool now with their season falling apart.

“Liverpool, meanwhile, have even more confidence than they did then, and they’re top of the Premier League. Look at the goals scored – Liverpool have 36, Man United 18. That is double and tells you everything about the difference between them.

“Liverpool have so many players competing to get on the scoresheet. Man United are relying on Scott McTominay more than anyone else, and he’s a holding midfielder by trade!

“Goals change the whole atmosphere in a football club. They can camouflage shortcomings. You don’t have to play well every week to win matches if you have goalscorers, and that’s where Liverpool are at right now.”

It’s impossible to get away from the vast goalscoring disparity between the two teams – Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have more Premier League goals this season (19 combined) than United’s entire squad (WhoScored).

The Red Devils have shown they can be prolific at times in recent months, scoring on average twice per game in the Champions League despite finishing bottom of their group, but domestically they’ve been heavily reliant on goals from midfield.

Marcus Rashford is their only attacker to score more than once in the top flight this term, with £72m summer acquisition Rasmus Hojlund still awaiting his first Premier League goal after a dozen appearances (WhoScored).

Liverpool’s defence will still need to be wary that United’s form could turn rapidly – look at how Fulham went from 10 goals in their first dozen top-flight games to 16 in the subsequent four – but you’d certainly back the likes of Salah to make the most of any chances which come their way tomorrow.

If the Reds’ front three are on form, that should be enough to secure another home win, so long as their teammates at the other end of the pitch stifle the visitors’ attack.

