Liverpool player determined to rebuff Saudi interest and fight for Anfield future – report

Despite not playing for Liverpool for nearly eight months, Thiago Alcantara is seemingly determined to fight for his future at the club.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined with a hip problem since the end of April, and with his contract at Anfield expiring next summer, it seems very possible that this could be his final season with the Reds.

However, according to 90min, the midfielder believes he can still play a big part for Jurgen Klopp’s side before the end of the campaign and convince the hierarchy to hand him a new deal.

Despite links with a move to Saudi Arabia, Thiago has shown ‘little to no interest’ in following former Liverpool teammates Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and Bobby Firmino to the Middle East, and he’s unlikely to change his mind unless he becomes a free agent in six months’ time.

READ MORE: Fans will never guess which Liverpool player Antoine Griezmann has just signed in his Football Manager save

READ MORE: BBC pundit says Liverpool may have wrongly binned ‘final piece of the puzzle’ last summer

It was mentioned in 90min‘s report that the 32-year-old is projected to be fit enough to return playing in January, so he could yet have a big say in Liverpool’s fortunes this season, should he manage to steer clear of injury once he’s back in action.

He’ll need time to rediscover his rhythm, having not played in so long, but a man of his quality and experience could certainly be a huge asset to Klopp’s squad in the second half of the campaign, especially if we’re battling on four fronts.

Whether or not he earns a contract extension will depend on how much of a contribution he can make once he returns, and how much of a part he’s likely to play beyond next summer.

Typically, it mightn’t make much sense to award new terms to a player who’ll turn 33 next April and who’s already earning £200,000 per week, the third-highest sum at Liverpool (Capology).

However, someone as good as Thiago deserves to at least be given a chance to convince the Anfield hierarchy that he may still have a future at the club beyond the end of this season. His return to action can’t come soon enough.

📖 John Smith: Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman