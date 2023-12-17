BBC pundit simply in awe of what £49m Liverpool player did vs Manchester United

Dion Dublin was left a little awestruck by Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s prowess on display against his old club, Manchester United.

The England international was one of the hosts’ most creative presences on the pitch, eventually making the switch into midfield when Jurgen Klopp looked to shake things up in the second-half.

“I think Klopp has realised that Trent is the man that’s going to open the door in the midfield area,” the former Red Devils star spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “He just roams as in there and makes things happen. He’s doing everything at the moment.”

The £49m (according to Football Transfers’ valuation system) footballer has won 100% (5/5 ground duels) of his duels and supplied four key passes thus far, according to Sofascore.

To go into midfield or not to go into midfield?

Whether our No.66 should now be plying his trade permanently in midfield remains to be seen.

Clearly, our German tactician feels Trent has something to offer in the middle of the park when, as we’ve seen against Manchester United, some greater creativity is needed from our midfield.

However, the argument can likewise be made that the right-back benefits from having the whole pitch ahead of him when utilising his world-class passing ability.

It’s a debate that won’t come up with a clear answer any time soon we imagine!

