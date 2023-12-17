(Video) Fan films himself vandalising Manchester United team bus with thrown bottle

News Videos
Posted by

A bottle was thrown at Manchester United’s team bus ahead of their visit to Anfield for a Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

The Merseysiders welcomed their inconsistent rivals to a newly expanded L4, bolstered to a 57,000 capacity following work to the Anfield Road End stand.

The supporter in question appeared to share footage of himself vandalising the bus, which was duly shared on X (formerly Twitter) before the fixture.

Liverpool have issued a statement in response to the senseless act, as shared online by Lewis Steele:

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @e9lcl:

More Stories Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *