Roy Keane’s dressing down of Van Dijk could come back to seriously haunt him

Roy Keane is hardly known for mincing his words once he’s formed an opinion on a player.

The Manchester United legend issued a scathing reaction to the accusations levelled against his old club by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

“There’s a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing Manchester United like that,” the former midfielder was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

“He needs reminding that he is playing for a club that has won one title in thirty-odd years.

“Manchester United are in a difficult place, just like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many years. So maybe that arrogance backfired on him today.

“He needs to remember where he is coming from. One title in 33 years?

“He said Man United were buzzing and one team came to play. Yeah, I’ve come to Anfield many times with Manchester United where Liverpool were in a tough place and were happy with a draw.

“The bottom line is that the most important stat is the scoreline. Liverpool had chances and didn’t take them. That’s their own fault.”

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Arsenal in the league (beyond a Carabao Cup tie with West Ham) to decide the table leaders for Christmas.

Careful, Roy…

Whilst we’d wholeheartedly agree with Keane that Liverpool simply didn’t do enough on the day to secure all three points, we’d urge caution when bringing up our own lengthy wait for a league title since the golden era of the 80s.

Bear in mind that United already find themselves on an 11-year streak without a top-flight title – and one that doesn’t look like ending any time soon!

Some fans may point hopefully to the change in ownership structure with Jim Ratcliffe likely soon entering the picture in Manchester.

It’s worth remembering that it took Fenway Sports Group under nine years to secure a first Premier League title after taking over the club – and they had full control!

Even being generous and assuming that a similar period of time will be required to steer the Red Devils in a more consistently positive direction, they could quite easily go at least two decades without seeing the biggest prize in England.

