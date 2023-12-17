‘100% leaving’ – Liverpool could repeat James Milner transfer trick as January opportunity looms

Few Liverpool fans may have been particularly enamoured by reports of the club’s signing of James Milner from league rivals Manchester City at the time.

Yet, it proved one of the Merseysiders’ shrewdest transfers of all time – a feat Jurgen Klopp’s men could perhaps repeat once more this January.

Fabrizio Romano reports on X that out-of-favour star Kalvin Phillips is now ‘100% leaving’ the Etihad-based outfit in January.

🔵 Kalvin Phillips will leave Man City in January despite Pep words. “Everybody knows the situation he has and it depends on what happens, we will talk. We will talk about how is the market in January, it’s not easy…”, he said about Kalvin. …but he’s 100% leaving. pic.twitter.com/G8jp8vk58z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2023

Time for Liverpool to take advantage of another surprise opportunity?

READ MORE: ‘Talks will follow’ – Liverpool line up first potential January signing in fresh transfer update from Florian Plettenberg

READ MORE: ‘I never like’ – Jurgen Klopp makes Ten Hag & Man Utd claim ahead of league showdown

A serious option in January?

With a contract set to expire in 2028, one might imagine Pep Guardiola’s men will feel entitled to some relatively serious compensation.

Working in our favour, of course, should we even wish to make a move in the first place, will be the player’s severe lack of minutes with the club since his switch to Manchester.

What do Liverpool get out of the deal?

We’d be signing a holding midfielder more than comfortable in possession, judging by stats compiled by FBref.

The England international boasts a truly remarkable rating in the 98th and 99th percentiles for passes attempted and completed respectively.

He’s competent when it comes to progressive play (though less so compared to Alexis Mac Allister), registering in the 64th and 56th percentiles for progressive passes and carries respectively.

Intriguingly, the 28-year-old appears the comparatively superior defensive player to the Argentine (as one might expect).

It could prove quite tempting for Liverpool.

📊EOTK Stats Pack: Liverpool v Manchester United – Form guide, a deeper dive into Mo Salah’s 200 LFC goals and MORE