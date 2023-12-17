‘Talks will follow’ – Liverpool line up first potential January signing in fresh transfer update from Florian Plettenberg

Florian Plettenberg has reported on Liverpool’s ongoing interest in ‘unhappy’ Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie.

The Sky journalist did note on X, however, that the Ecuadorian is still valued by his current club who are set to engage in talks with him in the coming period.

To add a further hurdle in the Reds’ path, the defender is understood to not be accessible via a release clause in the summer window.

⚫️🔴 Piero #Hincapie, open for a new challenge in winter as he wants to play regularly. He’s not happy as a substitute. ➡️ But: Leverkusen appreciates him & wants to keep him as Tapsoba & Kossounou will join the African Cup. The 21 y/o cb (left foot) has many inquiries on the… pic.twitter.com/Cel2AqDwQ3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 16, 2023

More on #Hincapie: He has NO release clause in summer 2024 – as reported. There are some specific exit options for him but Leverkusen is in control. Confirmed. ➡️ No green light from Leverkusen for a transfer in winter but Hincapie is unhappy. Talks will follow 🛑 Contract… pic.twitter.com/1hXedugn96 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 16, 2023

This leaves the Merseysiders in a rather tricky position ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Do Liverpool go big?

The reality is such that it’s hard to imagine Liverpool pumping a serious funds into a bid for Hincapie’s services this January.

His current unhappiness at a lack of minutes in Germany is sure to have been noted given the far more serious competition he’d suffer with an in-form Virgil van Dijk playing on the left of the centre-back partnership.

We remain hopeful of being pleasantly surprised in this matter come January 1st but it seems a little unlikely at this stage that we make our move for the 21-year-old.

