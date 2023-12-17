Liverpool team news confirmed: Gravenberch & Endo start vs Manchester United

Liverpool could find themselves six points clear of incumbent league champions Manchester City should they secure all three points against Manchester United this afternoon.

The Merseysiders play host to an Erik ten Hag side still licking its wounds from an early European exit.

Just what kind of performance the travelling Old Trafford faithful can expect from their woefully inconsistent side remains to be seen.

Liverpool vs Manchester United team news

Alisson Becker is the man between the sticks at L4, supported by a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the backline.

Ryan Gravenberch comes into the starting-XI, amid Alexis Mac Allister’s ongoing stay in the treatment room, alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Darwin Nunez returns to the front-three with Luis Diaz and Mo Salah lining up on the wings against our bitter league rivals.

