Forget Diaz: Liverpool’s 63-touch wizard ran the show in first-half Man Utd showing

Liverpool have yet to find the crucial breakthrough against their historic league rivals, though there’s a good chance it may come via a moment of inspiration from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international recorded 63 touches against the Red Devils in the first-half of action, along with a host of positive creative stats.

Sofascore recorded the inverted fullback making three key passes at Anfield without compromising his defensive duties (winning 2/2 ground duels).

We need to do more

We’ve been the classier side of the two – much as was expected in the build-up prior – though one might argue Liverpool have allowed themselves to be dragged down to their opponents’ level for far too many moments in the tie.

The first objective will be to cut out any sloppy passes around the box, of which the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah have been rather guilty of thus far.

Rest assured that our No.66’s service will be at a high standard for any willing to take advantage.

