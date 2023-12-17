Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher just agreed on Liverpool’s title chances after Man Utd draw

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are sure to have been left disappointed after squandering a golden opportunity to top the leaderboard.

The Merseysiders would have leapfrogged Arsenal in the Premier League table with a win against Manchester United. However, they found they could not match the Gunners’ positive result against Brighton earlier in the day.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville both agreed in the direct aftermath that the Reds probably would not win the title this term.

“It feels like there are still questions between the top two right now,” the ex-Red spoke on Sky Sports.

“I don’t think Liverpool can win the league, from what I’ve seen results-wise and performance-wise.

“It feels like they’ve had a little bit of luck at times this season – of course they’ve had bad luck with the Tottenham game – but in terms of someone coming off the bench and winning the game late, I’m not sure you can continue to do that.”

His Overlap colleague added: “I don’t think Liverpool will win the league. I said Arsenal at the start of the season, as I anticipated that City might have that little bit of a drop, which is understandable after such a peak last season.”

Carragher and Neville have a point, but…

Our former defender is correct to point out that we can’t merely keep riding our luck until the end of the season.

Inevitably, as was the case against United, we’ll get found out and drop points despite appearing to dominate proceedings.

That said, if many expect Manchester City (currently on a run of one win in six) to improve in the latter half of the campaign – why on earth can’t Liverpool?

This season may come too soon after we spent the summer ripping out the heart of the side, though there’s every reason to remain optimistic ahead of a top-of-the-table clash with Mikel Arteta’s men.

There’s plenty of campaign left!

