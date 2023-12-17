Chris Sutton thinks Man Utd attacker will offer absolutely nothing yet again

Chris Sutton is expecting more of the same from Manchester United’s Antony ahead of the club’s trip to Merseyside.

The Brazilian, formerly of Ajax, was urged to ‘offer far more’ amid a disappointing campaign for Erik ten Hag’s men.

“United can only win by playing counter-attack but for that to work their forwards will need to offer far more than we’ve seen from them recently,” the ex-Blackburn Rovers striker wrote for BBC Sport.

“Maybe Antony will chop inside and bend one into the top corner this time, but I doubt it – he hasn’t scored yet this season.

“It is possible we will see some more brilliance from Alejandro Garnacho, and his pace could cause Liverpool problems down their right side.

“But I don’t really know whether Rasmus Hojlund is any good or not, because the service he gets is non-existent.”

The 23-year-old has yet to score this term following 17 appearances and over 1,000 minutes of football.

A perfect game for Liverpool’s forwards?

We’d be remiss not to point out some of our own forwards’ struggles of late ahead of such an opportunity of a fixture.

The likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, in particular, could most certainly use the upcoming tie as a chance to set the tone for the remainder of the season amid their own struggles in front of goal.

If ever there was a time to put on their scoring boots…

A game to take seriously

Jurgen Klopp was right, regardless of United’s recent woes, to emphasise that a wounded beast in the Red Devils could still prove threatening at L4.

Another 7-0 blowout, whilst entirely possible, shouldn’t be an assumed result in a game that has historically demanded the best of both outfits.

📊EOTK Stats Pack: Liverpool v Manchester United – Form guide, a deeper dive into Mo Salah’s 200 LFC goals and MORE