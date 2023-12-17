Fuming Virgil van Dijk doesn’t hold back in scathing review of Manchester United’s efforts

Virgil van Dijk was understandably far from happy with the manner in which Manchester United approached the clash with Liverpool.

The Dutchman accused the Red Devils of not even attempting to win in their visit of Anfield this afternoon, in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano.

🔴 Van Dijk: “There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen. We were superior in all aspects”. “They were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point”, says via @ShamoonHafez. pic.twitter.com/K9A2mklR9M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2023

The hosts succumbed to a goalless draw at L4, despite recording 42 shots and holding 69% of possession against their league rivals.

READ MORE: BBC pundit simply in awe of what £49m Liverpool player did vs Manchester United

READ MORE: Forget Diaz: Liverpool’s 63-touch wizard ran the show in first-half Man Utd showing

Pure disappointment from Liverpool

There is still cause for optimism in a title race that appears to have many a twist and turn left for its participants this year.

That said, whilst Van Dijk’s comments are far from untruthful, one has to wonder what exactly our squad was expecting from such a poor side in United.

An open game would, if we’re being quite frank, have been suicidal from Erik ten Hag’s point of view.

To top that off, we were far from clinical in the box and our final pass was more than lacking despite the dominance on display.

We’ll need a lot more from Liverpool come our hosting of Arsenal next Saturday.

📊EOTK Stats Pack: Liverpool v Manchester United – Form guide, a deeper dive into Mo Salah’s 200 LFC goals and MORE