(Video) Liverpool fans will laugh at what happened to Guardiola in viral video yesterday

There’s nothing quite like a bit of late drama in the Premier League, is there?

Pep Guardiola’s head looked close to exploding after witnessing three points snatched away from his Manchester City side at the death against Crystal Palace.

The visiting Eagles secured a point at the Etihad courtesy of a late penalty in extra time from Michael Olise.

In footage taken immediately after the event, Roy Hodgson could be seen chuckling away merrily at the sight of his distraught CItyzens counterpart.

