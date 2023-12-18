(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s Gerrard-esque tackle in front of the Kop

Trent Alexander-Arnold has really stepped up to the role of vice captain and he produced a moment that will certainly remind many of a man who used to wear the armband.

Inside the first 20 minutes of the game, Kobbie Mainoo was met with a huge tackle by our No.66.

It had echoes of a Steven Gerrard sliding effort and showed how up for the match the fellow Scouser was.

Unfortunately we couldn’t get the win but there was no questioning the commitment of our pass master.

You can watch the video of the Alexander-Arnold tackle courtesy of LFCTV:

