(Video) ‘So difficult’ – Dermot Gallagher assesses potential red card question from Liverpool clash

Dermot Gallagher has given his take on whether Liverpool were fortunate not to have a player sent off in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

The ex-Premier League referee was reviewing a series of incidents from the weekend on Sky Sports News‘ Ref Watch when he was asked about the late red card shown to Diogo Dalot, who was booked twice in quick succession for dissent.

The presenter in the Sky studio put it to the 66-year-old whether, in light of that stoppage time flashpoint, Darwin Nunez could’ve been sent off for apparently making sarcastic applause to his yellow card for kicking the ball away in anger after a foul on Jonny Evans.

Gallagher replied: “It’s so, so difficult because it’s not an exact science. On the one hand you say to me ‘I don’t want two yellow cards for Dalot’, and then two minutes later you say to me ‘I want three yellow cards for Darwin Nunez’. I have nowhere to go, do I? Whichever way I jump, you’re gonna say I’m wrong.”

The former top-flight official added (via Sky Sports): “In the current climate the referee’s got no choice. I get that United fans will call for Nunez to be sent off but the referee didn’t choose to do it.”

It’s understandable why dissent is a bookable offence, to act as a deterrent against players and coaching staff abusing referees excessively, but it seems wrong to hand out second yellow cards for a heat-of-the-moment verbal reaction.

We’re not talking about dangerous tackles here from either Dalot or Nunez, but rather momentary outbursts which naturally occur in the intensity of a major Premier League match.

In truth, one yellow card would’ve sufficed for the United defender, and it would’ve been ludicrous to dismiss the Liverpool striker for his apparent gesture. Red cards exist to punish challenges which endanger an opponent, not to penalise players (and their teams) for verbal reactions.

You can see Gallagher’s comments on both incidents below, via @SkySportsPL on X (formerly Twitter):