Don Hutchison suggests Liverpool could’ve done with one former Red against Man United yesterday

Don Hutchison has suggested that Liverpool sorely missed one former Reds player during their goalless draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

Despite the home side dominating at Anfield with 34 shots to the visitors’ six (Sofascore), the scoreboard remained unchanged from first whistle to last, with Jurgen Klopp’s side subsequently losing their 100% record on their own turf this season.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, the 52-year-old claimed that the link-up play of Bobby Firmino would’ve brought greater composure to LFC’s ‘chaotic’ attack.

Hutchison said: “It goes to show how good Roberto Firmino was. That’s all I was thinking while watching that game – the football IQ to link the play.

“When I watch Darwin Nunez, he’s not got that just yet. He’s more chaotic and the Liverpool fans love him for it, but he’s gone quiet. Since the start of the season Luis Diaz has gone quiet. [Cody] Gakpo’s gone quiet, so they’re relying on [Mo] Salah. They’ve got to find a way.

“Coaches told us growing up that when you’re in the 18-yard box, always be on the move. It’s a myth. If you’re in a good position, stand still. Firmino had that ability to stand still and link it for [Sadio] Mane and Salah. At Liverpool at the moment, there’s loads of rotation, but it’s too chaotic.”

There’s certainly logic to what Hutchison is saying – Liverpool’s decision-making in the final third yesterday left a lot to be desired, as Alisson Becker hinted after the match, and that mightn’t have been the case if Firmino were still at Anfield.

The 32-year-old was famed for his footballing intelligence and his effective link-up play which, for the majority of his time with the Reds, brought the best out of Salah and Mane.

Had he been playing against United at the weekend, he may have taken up the right positions to occupy the opposition defence and create the space for his teammates to thrive.

Alas, Firmino is gone and it was known for some time even before the end of last season that he’d be going, so Liverpool would do well not to wallow in the past.

What Sunday’s match might’ve illustrated to Klopp is that, should the same problems in the final third persist, a younger player in the same mould as the Brazilian could be the ideal addition to complement the all-action attributes of the likes of Nunez and Diaz.

