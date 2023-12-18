Jeff Stelling says he’s ‘never seen’ Liverpool stalwart play as bad as he did against United

Liverpool fans certainly didn’t want to see us drop points against Manchester United but that was unfortunately the case and Jeff Stelling has highlighted the performance of one man.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via tbrfootball.com), the 68-year-old said: “They need to look at themselves because Liverpool were terrible and all the headlines, Liverpool 34 attempts on goal, they didn’t didn’t have any clear-cut opportunities.

“And I don’t take any pleasure in saying this because I’m a big fan, I’ve never seen Mo Salah have a worse game for Liverpool. He was so poor.”

It’s far from ideal to hear these comments being made about our No.11, especially after he’s had such a strong run of goal involvements at Anfield this season.

However, it’s hard to say that he and the rest of our attacking options haven’t been misfiring in recent weeks and perhaps this draw has helped highlight something that’s been on show of late.

Being a point off the top of the table and not yet fully hitting top gear, perhaps this bloodied nose will mean that we buck up our ideas against West Ham and Arsenal and begin to reach new heights.

Fingers crossed Jurgen Klopp can put a positive spin on the result to the players, help show them that we’re far from being in a crisis and that we just need a little confidence back and performances will pick up.

There’s certainly enough talent in the team, perhaps none more obvious than with the Egyptian King and now it’s up to all of them to go and show everyone why we’re in this title race.

If our ace marksman can do that by scoring more goals and improving his performance level, then everyone is a winner.

