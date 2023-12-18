Jeff Stelling worried about the form of two summer signings; ‘not been playing brilliantly’

Liverpool fans will still be smarting from a disappointing draw with Manchester United and Jeff Stelling thinks two new signings are under-performing.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via tbrfootball.com), the former Soccer Saturday host said: “The last two or three games, they’ve not been playing brilliantly have they?

“Szoboszlai and Gravenberch, I’m not sure they’re making the impact that he would have hoped when he brought them in?”

It’s safe to say that Dominik Szoboszlai impressed everyone when he first walked through the doors and his performances in the early stages of the campaign were terrific.

Since then, it hasn’t been terrible in any way but the level has dropped from out of this world to decent.

This drop off is certainly going to make an impact on any team but now it’s up to our No.8 to recapture his former self and return to his very high standards.

Ryan Gravenberch has not really had a settled run in the side of late and his hamstring injury may well hold him back from improving further.

However, much like with the Hungarian, he has been far from terrible and we should remember that these are new players in a new country.

We’re currently one point off the top of the table and are very much in the race for silverware, so this does feel like a bit of an overreaction.

