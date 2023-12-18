(Video) Klopp admits United draw ‘hurts’, bemoans shooting ‘from outside the box’

Liverpool fans were hoping for a big win against Manchester United to put us top of the league but instead we saw a 0-0 draw and Jurgen Klopp was understandably frustrated.

Speaking with Match of the Day, the German said: “This today hurts. That’s good. But it gives us a lot of good information as well. We can do these kind of things and now we need to finish the situations off.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold’s Gerrard-esque tackle in front of the Kop

“In a couple of situations we had, we shot from distance when there probably would have been a better-positioned player.

“I knew it when we scored against Fulham four times from outside the box that there would be a moment when we shoot and everybody thinks ‘why didn’t we pass the ball?'”

READ MORE: Roy Keane’s dressing down of Van Dijk could come back to seriously haunt him

Decision making seems to have been the major issue for the boss and we now know that a tough week of cup football will precede a huge clash with Arsenal.

The best way to bounce back is with two victories and it’s up to the players to get the last game out of their system and reclaim top spot swiftly.

You can watch Klopp’s comments courtesy of Match of the Day (via LFCTV Go):

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman