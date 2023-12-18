‘It shouldn’t happen’ – Manager lets rip at club’s fans for heckling ‘smashing’ Liverpool loanee

Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies unfortunately endured a tough outing at the weekend and was even booed by some of his own team’s supporters.

The 20-year-old is on loan at Crewe Alexandra and was culpable of two costly errors in their 3-3 draw against Accrington Stanley in League Two on Saturday, being beaten by a long-distance effort and spilling a cross-shot which was turned in by the visitors at Gresty Road, both of those occurring in the 87th minute or later.

Those mistakes saw him heckled by a section of the home support, with the boo-boys duly slammed by the club’s manager Lee Bell, who said of the Reds youngster (via beIN SPORTS): “Our ‘keeper has had a tough afternoon but I was really disappointed with the reaction and what happened afterwards.

“He is working so hard to improve and he is a smashing fellow. It shouldn’t happen at any stadium, that reaction to any of your own players.