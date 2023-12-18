‘How far have they fallen?’ – Liverpool fans will agree with Richard Keys for once following Man Utd draw

Richard Keys often likes to criticise and highlight Liverpool’s failures but the presenter has sided with the Reds for once following yesterday’s goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield.

Some, including Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk, have criticised Erik Ten Hag’s for the extremely defensive approach they adopted for their latest trip to Merseyside with the Red Devils spending most of the game with 11 men behind the ball and seemingly happy to settle for a point.

Jurgen Klopp’s side amassed 35 shots compared to United’s seven during the game and dominated possession and Keys has claimed the visitors ‘put on a show that Crystal Palace would’ve been proud of’.

Keys wrote on his website (via Rousing The Kop): “The game was poor. Liverpool weren’t at it, but I’m with Van Dijk. Only one team tried to win the game and they would’ve done so had they been a bit sharper and a bit more clinical.

“United put on a show that Crystal Palace would’ve been proud of. How far have they fallen when leaving Anfield with a goalless draw is defended by Ten Hag apologists as a triumph?”

Keys has hit the nail on the head here.

We’re more than aware that United aren’t in the greatest of form at the moment and the pressure could very well be piled on Ten Hag if things continue as they are but their approach was similar to what newly promoted sides adopt when visiting the so called big six away from home.

United fans won’t mind too much as they’ll claim the game plan worked and they frustrated Klopp and Co. but what a grim watch it was for the neutral and for the supporters of the home side.

We need to be more clinical at the top end of the pitch if we’re going to continue to fight on all four fronts this term but what a pleasant surprise to see Keys backing Liverpool for once.

