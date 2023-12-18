Liverpool set to make ‘final decision’ on loan player’s future this week – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a ‘final decision’ imminently on the future of one of their players who’s currently out on loan.

According to the Daily Mail in their latest Liverpool Confidential round-up, Fabio Carvalho is in line for a recall to Anfield after a ‘failed stint’ at RB Leipzig, who play Werder Bremen on Tuesday in their final outing before the Bundesliga’s winter break.

Once that match is out of the way, LFC and the Red Bull-owned club will make a final decision on the 21-year-old, who’s likely to be loaned out again if he returns to Merseyside next month. AC Milan, Burnley and Fulham are all thought to be possible destinations for him.

READ MORE: Klopp not ruling out January additions; Liverpool honing in on one European market

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool man who Van Dijk dubbed ‘world class’ is now infuriating bosses at his current club

Having started just once in the Bundesliga and played a paltry 354 minutes in all competitions for Leipzig (Transfermarkt), it’s fair to say that nobody has really benefitted from Carvalho’s loan move.

His 90-minute outing in last week’s Champions League dead rubber clash against Young Boys was the first time he’s played a full match for Marco Rose’s side, and only the third time that he’s featured for more than an hour (Transfermarkt).

Even if he starts against Werder Bremen and scores the first goal of his loan spell in Germany, it still seems very likely that the 21-year-old will be recalled by Liverpool and fixed up with another temporary move to a club where he’d get the game-time that he needs.

The one factor which might just see Carvalho kept at Anfield is if Jurgen Klopp’s squad gets any thinner, with Ryan Gravenberch’s hamstring injury making it seven first-team players currently unavailable to the manager (Premier Injuries).

If the ex-Fulham youngster plays no part for Leipzig tomorrow night, that surely must be the trigger to pull rank and call a halt to a loan move which simply hasn’t got going for him, unfortunately.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman