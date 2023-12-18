(Video) Liverpool starlet makes goal scoring injury return; hasn’t played for three months

Liverpool fans may have been disappointed with the first-team’s performance against Manchester United but there was some hugely positive news that came out of the academy this weekend.

Making his return from three months out through injury, Bobby Clark scored the winner against Chelsea for the under-21s.

It was a great finish as the 18-year-old cut inside from the left wing, pulled off an impressive step-over to beat a defender and then curled an effort at goal.

The ball found its way to the top corner of the opposition net and ensured a return to remember for the young midfielder.

You can watch Clark’s goal via @Bobbylclark10 on X:

First game back after 3 month out ✅ nice to get the winner✅ @LFC pic.twitter.com/nBY6DyWpSE — Bobby clark (@Bobbylclark10) December 17, 2023

