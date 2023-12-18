(Video) Mourinho gives verdict on who will win the Premier League; Liverpool’s chances assessed

Liverpool fans will be hoping that we can bounce back from a draw against Manchester United with a victory against Arsenal and demonstrate our title credentials but Jose Mourinho has now had his say on who may win the league.

Speaking on ‘The Obi One Podcast’ the former Chelsea boss said: “I would say Man City 51 [percent], and Liverpool 49 [percent].”

READ MORE: Jeff Stelling says he’s ‘never seen’ Liverpool stalwart play as bad as he did against United

It certainly seems that the 60-year-old thinks Jurgen Klopp’s side have a great chance of clinching the ultimate prize but you can never rule out Manchester City.

The current Roma coach went on to make some rather disparaging comments about Arsenal’s chances too.

You can watch Mourinho’s comments on the title race (from 1:00:19) via The Obi One Podcast on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman