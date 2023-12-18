(Video) Neville’s brutal five-word assessment of Liverpool’s title chances this season

Liverpool fans will be feeling a little down after our performance against Manchester United and Gary Neville has shared his thoughts on our title chances.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the former defender said: “They’ve had a good start to the season, this is the first time I’ve seen them in a month or two, I’ve been asked ‘will Liverpool win the league?’ I don’t think they will.”

It’s a damning assessment of Jurgen Klopp’s side but seeing as it’s coming from a man who doesn’t watch us play – not too much to read into.

Let’s hope that we bounce back against Arsenal and silence a lot of the critics who are being very vocal, after a draw that sees us one point off the top.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Liverpool (from 2:53) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

